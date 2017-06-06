Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Spotted Kissing And Cuddling In KUWTK Finale Promo – Check It Out For Yourself!

Love is floating all around, and the chemistry between Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson is currently off the charts! You can see it for yourself in the brand new KUWTK preview of the season 13 finale. The couple was kissing and cuddling, and both of them were looking more blissful than ever!

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are now head over heels for each other, and they’re quite ready to show the world they are the real deal.

In this brand new 30-second teaser for the finale of the 13th season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the reality star talks about her beautiful romance.

She confessed that she is excited about her future and she put a bog smile on her face, looking happier than ever.

Kim Kardashian also commented in the teaser, and her comments reveal the fact that it is going to be an action-packed finale!

‘I’m excited for Kourtney [Kardashian] to enjoy the single life. I just think Kendall [Jenner] wants to find her own place in the world. Kylie [Jenner] is just killing it.’

There are many changes taking place, and Khloe admits the fact that in their family everything is about the unknown.

Her family really loves her relationship with Tristan, and they even supported him during the game season.

In a previous episode, Kourtney and Khloe cheered on the Cavs star from their home while they were watching him play.

Khloe and Tristan are dating since 2016, and they seem to be getting closer every day that goes by.

Even if they have been the subject of some split rumors, she managed to prove that they are very much in love and they are still going strong.

She was always by his side, and Khloe even made Cavaliers-themed cookies in the form of jerseys for Tristan since he is currently playing in the NBA Finals.

Regarding the subject of marriage, Khloe and Tristan are still enjoying their honeymoon phase, according to a source close to them.

‘They have talked about marriage, and about starting a family together, it’s definitely on the cards, but it’s still some way down the line right now.’ As far as we’re concerned, there’s nothing wrong with that!