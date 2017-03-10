Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Might Get Married Soon!

Will Khloe Kardashian become Mrs. Khloe Thompson? Well, it’s not out of the question!

Even though the Kardashian and her lover, Tristan Thompson have been together for less than a year, their romance has been evolving at a rapid pace and according to insiders close to the pair, “if things keep going the way they’re going,” Khloe and Tristan might need to write their vows very soon!

According to reports, “Khloe and Tristan are doing so great and have an incredible relationship… There could be an engagement this summer.”

However, Khloe is not pressuring Tristan at all because she “doesn’t need a title to make their relationship real and she doesn’t want to mess up how perfect it is now.”

Furthermore, because the Kardashian was married to Lamar Odom before and it ended up not working, she is now not giving too much importance to signing a marriage contract.

“If it happens, it happens, but it’s not something she’s stressing about right now,” revealed one insider.

On the other hand, it turns out that even though marriage is not one of her priorities, having kids is!

“Khloe is dying to have kids… it’s something she’s wanted for years, even with Lamar.”

“It’s certainly a thought in her mind, but she isn’t putting pressure on Tristan to give her that right now [either]… She doesn’t want anything to mess up what they have going on.”

Regardless of what decisions the couple will take, the important thing is that they “vibe so well” and they are doing everything possible to make it work.

“Tristan is one of the nicest guys Khloe has ever met… Their relationship is easy, and that’s what she loves most about it.”