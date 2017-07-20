Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Go House Hunting In Bel-Air: Are They Moving In Together?

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson seem to be looking to share an address before sharing a family. The couple is rumored to be in the baby making business, and they were seen house hunting in Bel-Air!

Khloe is already the happy owner of a fabulous home, and you should have known this detail in case you’re watching the Keeping Up With the Kardashians show.

But there’s always room for more, especially when you’re looking for the perfect home to share with your loved one and to raise a family in.

Khloe and Tristan might have been up to this when they were spotted going house hunting.

Insiders close to the couple knew more details about their relationship and they said that the couple really wants to have kids and they are hoping to start a family soon.

This way, it makes sense if they started looking for a place to live together in.

Of course, they appeared to only be looking at the most amazing homes in the neighborhood, and this doesn’t come as a surprise.

Nothing but the best for the future Kardashian-Thompson children!

We really hope that the two of them are looking for a nest to fill, as we think Khloe would make the most amazing mom — and Tristan agrees!

‘Tristan loves that Khloe is older than him, he loves how mature she is, and confident in herself,’ a source revealed.

‘He also really appreciates how little drama there is with Khloe, and how much she has her sh*t together. Their relationship is really cool, they communicate really well and rarely fight. They also have a lot in common, and they love working out together—but they also enjoy just chilling too.’

Well, we wish them only the best and to make their dreams come true. Khloe deserves for sure to finally have a happy and careless life.