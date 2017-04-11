FREE NEWSLETTER
Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Eyeing Marriage And Children Despite Family ‘Curse’

Dylan Fisher Posted On 04/11/2017
Khloe Kardashian Tristan ThompsonCredit: Radar

Khloe Kardashian is a curse and poison for Tristan Thompson and fans, and other athletes are warning him not to marry her.

However, everything seems to indicate that he is in love and is therefore not listening to his entourage.

Those, who follow the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star on Instagram are aware of the fact that she is deep in love with the basketball player and is not afraid to flaunt it.

Many sources have revealed that the youngest Kardashian sister is dreaming of marriage and children with the Cleveland Cavaliers star and today she confirmed that the rumors are true.

This week, a source said since he began dating the socialite, the Canadian professional basketball player’s career has been dwindling much like what happened to Lamar Odom.

Odom’s life turned upside down after he became part of the Kardashian clan.

An insider said: “Look at what she did to Lamar Odom. The guy was a champion, and now he’s a shell of his former self after marrying that woman.”

The tipster said no matter how much they talk to him he refuses to listen.

The person claimed: “Tristan’s obsessed with Khloe and keeps hinting that he wants to marry her.”

Miss Kardashian is featured in the newest issue of ES magazine, which hits stands on Wednesday, April 12, where she opened up about her new beau and confessed that she wants a future with Thompson – which includes marriage and a baby.

She said: “I don’t put the pressure on it. It’s not like, ‘the clock is ticking’. I feel in my soul it will happen.”

She added: “I would love to have a family. We’ve talked about it. He [already] is a father, and I know for a fact that he would be an impeccable father. I definitely want to be a mom. Yes, I would love to get married, I have never been in this type of love before.”

Do you think Kardashian is destroying Thompson’s career?

