Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Are Taking A Pause In Their Relationship So He Can Focus On His NBA Career: Report

Mel Walker Posted On 04/29/2017
Khloe Kardashian Tristan Thompson SplitFameFlynet

It had appeared like Tristan Thompson, and Khloe Kardashian had it all and were planning to take their relationship to the next level.

However, it looks like the whole thing was a mirage and like with other modern couples when people have to choose between career and love; the former seems to have the upper hand in most cases.

The NBA star and his team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, are set take on the Toronto Raptors on Monday, and all of that pressure is too much to handle if you add a high-profile romance in the mix.

According to reports, the 26-year-old Canadian wants to focus on his game and has asked his girlfriend to take a pause.

The problem with breaking a relationship is that people rarely go back to where things were, and a pause often linked to deeper issues.

In this case, Thompson is said to be working hard on improving his relationship with the mother of his child, Jordan Craig.

A source was happy to share that Thompson is feeling like things are moving too fast and he needs a little time to catch his breath.

Moreover, the couple could be at different stages in their life. After a tumultuous marriage with former NBA star Lamar Odom, Kardashian is looking for a decent rebound to walk down the aisle.

However, Thompson is barely adjusting to his reality as a father. In a recent interview, the 32-year-old television star revealed that she was ready for marriage and added: “I would love to have a family…We’ve talked about it. He [already] is a father, and I know for a fact that he would be an impeccable father.”

Some in the basketball player’s camp called this a form of pressure for him to propose and Thompson reportedly saw it as a huge problem.

Online commenters are not surprised that things are headed in the wrong direction, a lot of them believe she is not the right one for him.

2 Comments

Seeitya
04/29/2017 at 9:05 pm
Reply

Well duh! I knew he would call for a time out as she seems to dive in heart first into all her relationships. This ‘ pause ‘ might just be permanent.


Honey B
04/29/2017 at 9:00 pm
Reply

Yesssssssss!!! Jordan Craig is the one hands down she is polished ….and a very beautiful woman without a struggle..so the ring should go to her….Them Kardashian(s) are not winning….


