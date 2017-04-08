FREE NEWSLETTER
Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Are Moving Towards Marriage As Jordy Craig Gets Her Own ‘Revenge Body’

Dylan Fisher Posted On 04/08/2017
Khloé Kardashian Jordy CraigCredit: Instagram

Jordy Craig had a baby just weeks ago with Tristan Thompson, who is currently dating Khloe Kardashian and now she is showing off her stunning post-baby body on Instagram.

Ironically, Thompson’s new girlfriend is the host of a new E! series called “Revenge Body with Khloé Kardashian,” but those stunning selfies prove that Miss Craig should land her own show.

For the past few days, Craig has been flooding her Instagram page with videos and snaps taken during her lavish vacation in Greece with several friends.

The mom of one showed off her toned figure in a variety of swimwear and vacation dresses while relaxing on a luxury yacht in the Mediterranean Sea.

The exotic vacation has put a smile on Craig’s face that says she has forgotten about the Cleveland Cavaliers player who dumped her while she was pregnant with their baby boy, Prince.

Thompson, while unaware of it, has his hand full with Miss Kardashian who wants a marriage proposal soon.

A source close to the reality star said: “Khloe’s holding out hope that eventually, Tristan will propose to her. She loves him and could see herself holding him down, being by his side for the long run and spending the rest of her life with him.”

A Beautiful Night to Live a Beautiful Life ❤️ @AzurraDubai Kaftan Dress

A post shared by 🏆ℐℴ ℛđƴ.ℭ🏆 (@alleyesonjordyc) on

The spy said the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star knows that the NBA star is 6 years younger but she is sure this can work out.

The insider added: “She knows he’s young but so what, that’s no excuse. Marriage is nothing to be scared of and Khloe welcomes it. LeBron [James] married Savannah [James] at 28 and they’ve been together ever since.”

Had the best time touring the beaches of Santorini! So thankful to have had this beautiful experience! 💙💚✨

A post shared by 🏆ℐℴ ℛđƴ.ℭ🏆 (@alleyesonjordyc) on

The person concluded with: “Obviously, Khloe isn’t going to force Tristan to marry her. But marriage is something she definitely wants to experience again and with T.If he were to pop that question and put a ring on it, she’d say yes in a second!”

Who is more stunning, Kardashian or Graig?

