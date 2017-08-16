FREE NEWSLETTER
Trending
TV Shows

Khloe Kardashian And Blac Chyna Ran Into Each Other – Awkward!

Todd Malm Posted On 08/16/2017
Khloe Kardashian and Blac ChynaSource: EOnline.com

An awkward situation went down yesterday night with Khloe Kardashian and Blac Chyna. As everyone in the world knows by now, Rob and Blac had a fight that resulted with Rob posting all kinds of explicit material of his ex on social media.

Since then, the couple hasn’t been speaking unless it’s about baby Dream, of course.

However, Blac wasn’t lucky enough to avoid the Kardashian family as the Lashed Bar owner ran into Kardashian at the Ace Of Diamonds in Hollywood.

It’s important to note that neither one of them was there for a paid appearance.

They were just going there for fun.

However, the vibe was immediately squashed when they saw each other at the same venue.

Apparently, Blac Chyna made a grand entrance, and Khloe became very uncomfortable.

An insider said, “when they were in the club together, Khloe and Chyna never said anything to each other. Khloe and Tristan sat on different ends of the club and were away from each other due to the stages.”

Sources allegedly claimed the pair were trying to ignore one another and see who was having more fun.

The insider went on to say, “There were a lot of people in both sections, so it was easy for them to avoid each other. For most of the night, they simply avoided each other. Chyna’s situation with Rob is continuing, so Khloe just wants to leave things alone.”

“Khloe’s relationship with Rob is important to her, so she just wants him to take care of Dream and himself.” Apparently, they have sources all over the world and in every venue. Nowhere is safe! At least the pair were mature with another because really, Khloe and Chyna have no business fighting with one another, do they?

Read more about blac chyna khloe kardashian rob kardashian kuwk

