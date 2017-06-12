Khloe Kardashian Admitted That She Faked Fertility Efforts While Married To Lamar Odom

This Sunday, on June 11, the season finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians brought lots of tears and laughter. But it also brought some serious revelations about Khloe Kardashian’s fertility.

The emotional finale started with Kim Kardashian sitting down with Khloe and asking her about the possibility of being a gestational surrogate.

Kim teased her and said that if she loves kids so much she should carry hers and then give it back to her when it’s time.

In a testimonial, Kim then admitted the fact that she would just love another child, but unfortunately, the doctors say that it would be too difficult for her to carry another baby again.

Kim admitted to Khloe the fact that this whole surrogate thing is harder than anyone could ever imagine and she told her that she was only joking when she asked her to be a surrogate mother.

Kim took Khloe to see a doctor for a reproductive evaluation, and when he asked Khloe if she had tried getting pregnant in the past she dropped the bomb!

‘I fake tried. I was married so I knew the circumstances weren’t the healthiest, so I kept pretending I was doing it. I had to stop because there was much deeper stuff going on in our marriage … I knew it wasn’t the right situation to bring a child into … I have done a lot of covering up for him.’

She was referring to the time she was married to Lamar Odom as she elaborated all these details.

Khloe’s fertility journey then escalated when the doctor admitted to her that she has fewer follicles than he anticipated for a healthy 32-year-old woman.

Khloe panicked and asked him whether she will someday be able to have kids or not.

The doctor urged her to freeze her eggs and then return for a follow-up examination after going off birth control options.

Khloe was then relieved to find out that it was all about the birth control and her follicles had returned to a healthy number for a woman of her age. She also complained after that saying that she is not able to have sex while she is off of her birth control pill.