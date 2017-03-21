Khloe Kardashian Admits She Struggled With Weight Problems!

Khloe Kardashian spoke candidly in a new interview about the shame that she has experienced in the past due to her weight problems. Khloe talked about how her experiences shopping for clothes with her two sisters caused her so much shame and embarrassment because she could never find clothing that would fit.

When Khloe would shop at high-end boutiques for jeans and pants, they would ask her for her waist size and they would scoff when she revealed that she needed a bigger size.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star said that the incident scarred her for life and she was afraid to shop for jeans for the longest time thereafter. She was even told that she could never be the right size, because she was too big.

The young celebrity went on to say that the pressure of people telling her that she wouldn’t be able to get smaller started to seriously affect her self-esteem until one day she realized that she didn’t want anybody’s opinion to matter to her anymore.

Khloe said that he arms were her biggest insecurity and that it took her years of training and dieting to get to a point where she was comfortable with her body.

It took her years and years of persistence and dedication before her perseverance finally paid off for her, “it was the most rewarding feeling ever.”

She concluded the interview by sympathizing with people going to the gym for the first time as a beginner and going through a real nerve-wracking experience. When you’re the skinniest person or the fattest person there, you feel like you don’t belong there and everyone is looking at you.

Eventually she has learned to use other gym-goers as motivation to get fit.