Khloe Kardashian Adds New Styles To Her The Good American Collection

A well-known denim collection by Khloé Kardashian and Emma Grede that was launched last October got the new styles earlier this week.

The collection also has some fresh faces who showcased different body types which represent brand’s 0-24 sizing moto.

The squad of 11 women includes social media influencers India, Anastasia Karanikolaou and Chantel Jeffries, models Clementine Desseaux (who is also a co-founder of the “All Woman” project), Meredith Mickelson, Denise Bidot, Paloma Elsesser and Denise Bidot and of course Khloe.

The denim brand also announced that we could expect more items soon as it plans to have their debuts on a biweekly basis, except for the shorts, denim skirts and jackets which will be out in March and April.

Source: Good American

In the meantime, you can shop for the Good Legs skinny jeans and the Good Waist Crops high waisted jeans as well as the Good Cuts boyfriend jeans at Good American official website and a selected Nordstrom stores. The price range is from $145 to $215.

The collection is all made in LA, which is what Khloé was very much proud of after many Twitter users accused her that she’s operating a sweatshop. The collection had $1 million in sales just on its first day of release.

After all, we tend to agree with Khloé, you can never have too many good jeans. If this is your style and fit – why not to have another pair?