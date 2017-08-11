FREE NEWSLETTER
Khloe Gives Tristan Engagement Ultimatum – Being The Only Kardashian Without Kids Makes Her Feel Like ‘The Odd One Out!’

Nick Markus Posted On 08/11/2017
The 33-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is more than ready to start her own family. But is her man willing to pop the big question as soon as possible? We have learned that Khloe Kardashian is pressuring her significant other Tristan Thompson to propose.

Khloe and the NBA man have been in a relationship for about a year but just being a couple is not enough for the reality star.

Apparently, they have been talking about getting engaged for quite some time, and she is starting to get impatient and annoyed at the fact that it doesn’t seem to be happening after all.

According to a source close to the Kardashian clan, ‘Khloe is at the point right now where she is basically like, ‘WTF?’ She does not know why he hasn’t asked her to marry him already and is just starting to become very frustrated because she wants a family and kids stat!’

The insider added that Kardashian is desperate to receive a ring already and finally have the big family she’s always wanted.

In addition, Tristan seems the perfect partner for her to get married to and have a bunch of children with ASAP!

But her man is not in a hurry, and she’s had it with his excuses.

Khloe always compares her life to her sisters’ and the fact that they both have kids makes her feel like an outsider – the source explained.

Do you believe Tristan will be proposing soon or will Khloe’s insistence ruin what they already have?

