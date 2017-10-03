FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
jimmy fallon vanessa lachey cardi b Daniel Gibson peggy sulahian porsha williams milo ventimiglia Eva Marcille javi marroquin kendall jenner alec baldwin leah remini kenya moore kim kardashian megyn kelly donald trump mike shay sofia richie blake shelton kanye west melania trump luke bryan savannah guthrie
Home » TV Shows

Keyshia Cole’s Ex Is Coming After Her Money And Their Baby!

Todd Malm Posted On 10/03/2017
1
2.7K Views
0


Keyshia ColeSource: RatedRAndB.com

Keyshia Cole and her former husband, Daniel “Boobie” Gibson, are currently cast members on Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood. However, according to a report from BET, the estranged lovers are not melodramatic for the sake of reality television. The publication claims that the two are “smoothly co-parenting,” and are dating other people.

In fact, Gibson is allegedly seeing his old friend from childhood, Brooke Valentine. With that said, new reports indicate Gibson may be coming for Keyshia’s money as well as their child.

In a report from the Jasmine Brand, Daniel filed court documents requesting spousal support as well as full custody of their seven-year-old son, Daniel Gibson Junior. As for how much money he asked for or what pushed him to ask for full custody, these details are currently unknown.

Transformation Tuesday 😍💁🏾👸🏽 #YoungKeyshia #keyshiacole @keyshiacole

A post shared by Keyshia's Diamonds (@kcdiamonds04) on

Just as a recap, Keyshia, and Daniel married back in 2011, split up in 2014, and filed for divorce just last month. Although they allegedly handle their child “smoothly,” several social media commenters are “Team-Cole” as one user wrote, “What a low down snake he is. He’s been living with her, and this is how he show appreciation? What did he do with his ‘baller’ money? These trifling non-men have no shame!”

Advertisement

Another person echoed the previous sentiments, writing, “He should have stayed in the NBA instead of chasing a dream of rapping. Now he’s broke!” Another commenter alleged that he “couldn’t remain in the NBA” after suffering an injury which made him an undesirable candidate to other teams. It appears as though Daniel should watch his step as no one has his back.

Post Views: 2,661

Read more about Daniel Gibson Keyshia Cole Love and hip hop hollywood

Advertisement

You may also like
Alexis Skyy Shares An Image Of Her Ultrasound On Social Media – Who Is The Father?
09/30/2017
Is Alexis Skyy Really Pregnant With Fetty Wap’s Baby? What Does Masika Think?
09/13/2017
Masika Kalysha Exposes Intimate Texts From Fetty Wap – Are They No Longer Estranged?
09/12/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
1 Comment

Margo Mays
10/03/2017 at 2:36 pm
Reply

Boobie is thirsty now with his new girl friend an no money go get a job now he don’t want to work he wants to live off of keyshia Cole an drag the baby with him 😈


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *