Keyshia Cole’s Ex Is Coming After Her Money And Their Baby!

Keyshia Cole and her former husband, Daniel “Boobie” Gibson, are currently cast members on Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood. However, according to a report from BET, the estranged lovers are not melodramatic for the sake of reality television. The publication claims that the two are “smoothly co-parenting,” and are dating other people.

In fact, Gibson is allegedly seeing his old friend from childhood, Brooke Valentine. With that said, new reports indicate Gibson may be coming for Keyshia’s money as well as their child.

In a report from the Jasmine Brand, Daniel filed court documents requesting spousal support as well as full custody of their seven-year-old son, Daniel Gibson Junior. As for how much money he asked for or what pushed him to ask for full custody, these details are currently unknown.

Transformation Tuesday 😍💁🏾👸🏽 #YoungKeyshia #keyshiacole @keyshiacole A post shared by Keyshia's Diamonds (@kcdiamonds04) on Sep 26, 2017 at 5:16pm PDT

Just as a recap, Keyshia, and Daniel married back in 2011, split up in 2014, and filed for divorce just last month. Although they allegedly handle their child “smoothly,” several social media commenters are “Team-Cole” as one user wrote, “What a low down snake he is. He’s been living with her, and this is how he show appreciation? What did he do with his ‘baller’ money? These trifling non-men have no shame!”

Another person echoed the previous sentiments, writing, “He should have stayed in the NBA instead of chasing a dream of rapping. Now he’s broke!” Another commenter alleged that he “couldn’t remain in the NBA” after suffering an injury which made him an undesirable candidate to other teams. It appears as though Daniel should watch his step as no one has his back.