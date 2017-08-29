Keyshia Cole Wanted To Get With Floyd Mayweather Junior Bad!

Did Keyshia Cole take a flight to Las Vegas just to see Floyd fight? People have been thinking for awhile that a romance is brewing between the pair. Rumors of a potential relationship started back in 2008, and when Floyd bought her a Mercedes-Benz in 2016, the speculation had been confirmed.

According to BET.com, the reality star – who is in the divorce-process with her husband – is ready to jump into something a little more serious with the acclaimed boxer.

After Keyshia posted a picture on Instagram of herself with Floyd after he won the fight, social media users everywhere are asking those old questions yet again.

What’s going on between Floyd and Keyshia?

mins after your 50-0 Money May 🤙🏽Congrats , true CHAMPION (Discipline is key) 💪🏽 #PhotoCredit to @dejuanblake A post shared by Keyshia Cole (@keyshiacole) on Aug 26, 2017 at 10:55pm PDT

According to the New York Daily News, the publication reported Keyshia performed a very short 35-minute concert in Philadelphia for the Community Appreciation Day in the City Of Brotherly Love on Saturday afternoon.

Cole was short on time, so she took a private jet to Las Vegas.

The paper goes on to say that, “Keyshia could not wait to go to Vegas.”

A source claimed, “she was driving everyone crazy with her demands to get to Sin City to see Floyd fight.”

Lucky for the reality star, she made it to the ring not long after Mayweather came out victorious against the MMA fighter.

On her Instagram, you can see Cole proudly posing with the boxing champion.

And while we’re not entirely sure if anything is going on between Floyd and Keyshia, it’s for certain that the relationship between her and Daniel Gibson finished. Is it possible Cole just wanted to see the big fight in Las Vegas, or is there something else going on between the two celebrities? Let us know in the section below what you think!