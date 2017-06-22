Keyshia Cole Takes On Haters After Joining ‘Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood’ Amid Rumors Remy Ma Got Her To Join The Reality Show

Drama alert, Keyshia Cole is in the house. Before Miss Cole even starts filming “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood,” she is embroiled in a bitter feud with fans or should we say, haters.

A few days ago, it was confirmed that Cole will be starring in the fourth season of the VH1 series with former husband, Daniel Gibson.

There are rumors that Cole’s mother, Francine “Frankie” Lons, who is fighting drug and alcohol addictions, will be making appearances.

The network made the announcement with a brief video where the talented diva from Oakland, California introduced herself and explained what she will bring to the show.

Many of her fans were thrilled by the news and posted congratulatory messages. The Internet like in real life is populated with bullies, and a few of them came for the former “Keyshia Cole: The Way It Is” star.

One called her a liar and others claimed she was a has-been, while another asked: “What you doin’, girl?”

The “Where This Love Could End Up” singer is not afraid to fight back – just ask the female employee who was at rapper Birdman’s mansion – she hit the haters back hard.

Here is an exchange between Cole and an Internet provocateur.

Fans react to the news of #KeyshiaCole joining #LHHH (Swipe) A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jun 21, 2017 at 8:53am PDT

The stunning television personality will have the following storyline, according to the press release: “Keyshia Cole will play a role of a musician who is trying to balance her career and her personal life including co-parenting her son with her ex-husband Daniel “Boobie” Gibson.”

Via Twitter, the record producer and businesswoman explained her decision to take part in another reality series.

She said: “Mona reached out to me a few times and was just asking if I would be willing to do it. I think it is a great platform for artists if you do it right, I would not want to be in all the crazy stuff.”

The “You Complete Me” singer added: “Contractually got what we wanted to move and I want to touch bases with the essence of my fans again. Wanted to do something different.”

Rumors claimed that Remy Ma, who is part of the New York installment and is Cole’s BFF, might have pushed her to join the series which also features Nicki Minaj’s ex, Safaree Samuels.

“Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” Season 4 starring Miss Nikki Baby, Princess Love, Masika Kalysha, Teairra Mari, Chanel West Coast, and Ray J is set to premiere July 24th at 8/7c.

What are your thoughts on Cole’s decisions to join “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” for its upcoming season? Do you think Remy influenced her?