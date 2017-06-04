FREE NEWSLETTER
Keyshia Cole And Daniel ‘Booby’ Gibson Get Ready For ‘Love & Hip Hop Hollywood’ As Frankie Lons Hurt Daughter’s Feelings

Dylan Fisher Posted On 06/04/2017
Keyshia Cole Daniel Booby GibsonCredit: BET

Keyshia Cole has recently taken to social media to reveal that her relationship with her biological mother, Frankie Lons, has taken a drastic turn.

Miss Cole’s surprising confession comes just days after she announced that she is joining “Love & Hip Hop Hollywood” Season 4 alongside ex-husband, former NBA star Daniel “Booby” Gibson.

Over the years, the R&B singer has opened up on various venues including her reality series, “Keyshia & Daniel: Family First” and “Keyshia Cole: All In” about her mother’s addictions.

The record producer from Oakland, California has tried many times to get Lons the help and support that she needs, but it appears that the drugs and alcohol have once more taken over.

On Sunday, the businesswoman got very emotional on Twitter where she explained that her mother recently broke her heart by not only letting her demons get the best of her but by saying she has no plans to fight them.

The “I Changed My Mind” and “I Should Have Cheated” singer explained that her mother has more or less chosen drugs over her.

She said: “I told my mother the other day I was afraid to lose her because she keeps going back to the streets. You kno what she said? In return? She said. ‘YOU’LL be aight.’”

The charming television personality tweeted: “I was like. Wtf is that suppose to mean. Smh. I will NOT be ok if something happens to her. AT ALL! Not amount of money could replace. I don’t think she cares. Really tho. I don’t.”

She went on to explain: “Thanks. It really did break my heart to hear her say that. I couldn’t imagine leaving my child before. Thinking. He’ll be aight.’”

The mother of one said Lons’ answer made her weep.

She revealed: “And I was crying when I said it. I get to think she feels no pain.”

Cole ended her lengthy post by saying: “Can’t imagine a mother sayin that to her child. Idk. Maybe I fully don’t understand her addiction. That s**t hurt tho. Thank u guys for giving me good energy. Sometimes I really do need u guys.”

Hundreds of fans have flooded to social media to wish her the best as she deals with this situation.

Not too long ago, Cole was on social media to announce something a bit more positive – she is the newest cast member of VH1’s “Love & Hip Hop Hollywood.”

She claimed that she will join the show because she wanted to do something different and keep in touch with her fans.

