Kevin Spacey Won’t Receive International Emmy Award Due To Recently Surfaced Sexual Assault Allegations

Kevin Spacey is feeling the wrath of the public after sexual misconduct claims recently came out against him. Twenty-four hours after Anthony Rapp came forward with allegations that Spacey made a “sexual advance” toward him when he was 14, the International Academy of Television of Arts And Sciences stripped Kevin of the upcoming title.

The American Beauty actor will not receive the 2017 International Emmy Founders Award according to a statement as obtained by E! News.

A post shared by Anthony Rapp (@albinokid1026) on Oct 22, 2017 at 2:47pm PDT

In June, the Academy announced that Spacey would be “recognized as one of the great multi-dimensional artists” who managed to make a significant cross-cultural impact.

As for Kevin’s response, the 58-year-old actor denied the allegations by stating he doesn’t remember them at all because they were over thirty years ago, but if it did happen, it was due to “drunken behavior.” Additionally, Spacey said he is “beyond horrified” to hear the story.

Spacey decided to come out as gay finally as well with many on social media attacking him for doing so. People like Rose McGowan, Wanda Sykes, and Billy Eichner slammed Kevin for announcing that he is, in fact, gay.

Zachary Quinto said Kevin’s coming out was a “calculated manipulation” to pull attention away from Rapp’s account.

Netflix decided to pull House Of Cards from their roster due to the accusations and will not renew it for the seventh season. However, the series will continue for the next few months. In other news, people like Harvey Weinstein as well as James Toback were also accused of sexual misconduct, resulting in a nationwide discussion about the parameters of sexual assault.