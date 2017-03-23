Kevin Hart’s Wife Eniko Parrish Is Pregnant With Her First Child: Report

Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish are expecting their first child together, according to a new report from a popular celebrity news website that surfaced Thursday night.

If confirmed, this will be the third child for the 37-year-old actor that has become a huge player in Hollywood in recent years thanks to the success of movies like Central Intelligence and Ride Along.

Hart was previously married to reality television star Torrei Hart of Atlanta Exes fame from 2003 to 2011. They both filed for divorce in 2010 because of irreconcilable differences.

The Wedding Ringer actor later blamed himself for the marriage ending the way it did. He told Chelsea Handler on her Netflix talk show, Chelsea, last year: “I was young on my first marriage, Chelsea,”

Mr. Hart added: “I’m not ashamed to say it, guys. I got married at the age of 22. I was still all over the place. I didn’t really understand the definition of marriage. I wasn’t ready for it, so I take responsibility. I can say I messed my first marriage up. I’m man enough to say that.”

Kevin and Torrei have two children together – 12-year-old Heaven and Hendrix, 9.

The famous comedian went on to marry Parrish, an aspirant model and actress in August 2016. A close source to the couple said the entire family including the ex-wife is happy about the pregnancy news.

Parrish is reportedly only two months pregnant, so an official announcement is not to be expected anytime soon.

Fans have taken to social media to congratulate the actor and his wife.

People also hope that he will not repeat the mistakes of his first marriage.