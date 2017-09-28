Kevin Hart’s Wife Eniko Hart Is Reportedly Making Him Check In With Her Constantly After The Cheating Scandal

Kevin Hart’s pregnant wife Eniko Hart is keeping him on a short leash after his alleged cheating scandal. She is making him check in with her on a near-hourly basis!

She is not taking any chances anymore, and she is now making Kevin stay in near-constant contact with her after the whole recent drama regarding his cheating.

That's a wrap..Until next year! 💋 #HARTBEATWEEKEND2017♥️ A post shared by eníĸo • нarт 💋 (@enikonhart) on Sep 4, 2017 at 2:05pm PDT

‘Eniko is keeping extra close tabs on Kevin, especially during her final weeks of pregnancy. Eniko is making Kevin call, text or facetime with her constantly, throughout the day, whenever they are apart,’ a source who is close to Kevin shared.

‘After his latest blunders, Kevin has agreed to check in with Eniko practically every hour they are apart to give her more security in their unstable relationship,’ the insider added.

‘She has zero trust in him right now,’ the same source continued. ‘The last thing she wants is for Kevin to be absent for the delivery of their child or worse, for him to be caught stepping out on her again while she is in the hospital.’

On the other hand, unfortunately for her, Kevin is currently one of the hardest working men in showbiz, and he is going to hit the road soon starting October for his stand-up comedy tour.

His tour has the unfortunate name of The Irresponsible Tour. Probably the name was given before his alleged Las Vegas mistake that he made with Montia Sabbag.

‘We got a lot of s*** to talk about, people,’ he joked to the audience at an Atlanta stand-up appearance on September 23.

So ready for this tour to start …..I will be announcing more tour dates the 2nd week of October. I'm going everywhere damn it!!!! Brace yourselves #comedicrockstarshit #IrresponsibleTour A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Sep 27, 2017 at 2:49pm PDT

‘I’m going through some sh*t, and I’m going through some drama,’ he said in a more serious tone while profusely thanking the crowd, telling him that they were his support group in getting him through this hard time in his personal life.

He then promised them ‘I’m going to be a better man,’ and everyone applauded him. He also begged his wife for forgiveness.

Kevin admitted in an Instagram video to fans on September 16 that he put himself into a situation that he shouldn’t have been and that he made a ‘bad error in judgment’ and made mistakes that he had to fess up to towards Eniko, admitting there was no excuse for his wrong behavior.