Kevin Hart’s Pregnant Wife Eniko Parrish Dances With Him In Cute Video Amid Cheating Scandal

Kevin Hart and his pregnant wife, Eniko Parrish, are doing their best to put on a united front and dispel the cheating allegations that surfaced online in the past week.

In their latest attempt to bury the story, the couple is seen dancing to French Montana’s hit single, “Unforgettable.”

It was a cute and light moment, and if someone did not know about the whole scandal, they would see them as the ideal pair.

The Instagram video was posted on Saturday night and immediately went viral because Hart had been in full damage control mode in the past few days.

Here is the caption that was used by the famous comedian: “We getting old. She got the old lady trot going, and I got the old head 2 step with the leg up. #LiveLoveLaugh.”

Hart must be feeling blessed and relieved that his spouse of almost one year is so understanding after he was pictured in the back of a luxury car with a stunning Latin music singer named Monique.

Based on the video, it is hard to tell if something improper happened, but they did seem awfully close and let us not forget it was 5 AM in Miami and they had spent the night partying.

The 32-year-old aspirant model does not seem to care about those silly details.

An insider shared: “Eniko is putting a brave face on it, but the cheating rumors rocked her. Kevin has sworn blind that nothing improper happened, and Eniko believes him, but it still stings.”

An alternate theory could explain Hart’s wife’s behavior. This could be an open relationship.

The talented actor has always been clear about the fact that his cheating destroyed his first marriage to reality television star Torrei Hart.

Moreover, he was honest and explained that it is not the act that broke the camel’s back, it was the lying and cover-up. So, if he is honest about sleeping with other women this time around, it cannot be considered as cheating.

Here is what he said back then: “I’m a f–king liar. I just am. Understand something people; lying will ruin your life… lying ruined my marriage. That is a lie. I cheated. Let’s talk about it though. Let’s figure it out.”

It seems Hart learned a lot from his previous mistakes.