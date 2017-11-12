Kevin Hart’s Fans Are Trolling Him For Going Shirtless During Glam Maternity Photo Shoot

Kevin Hart recently posed with his glowing wife Eniko Parrish for a glamorous photo shoot. Some fans couldn’t get over him going shirtless for this occasion.

Eniko and Kevin looked very much in love while they were posing for their super sweet maternity photo shoot.

Such a amazing photo shot by @aspictures #Harts #DopePic #WeAreTheSameHeightWhenWeAreBareFoot #iPromiseImNotStandingOnAnything 😂😂😂😂 A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Nov 10, 2017 at 6:19pm PST

He shared the lovely picture of him embracing his stunning wife on November 10. Even if the picture was really adorable, fans commented all kinds of things.

‘Seriously tho please put a damn shirt on!!! I’m sick of seeing your ashy a** nipples lol,’ one fan commented.

‘Put your damn shirt on LMFAO, but your wife is glowing congratulations to the both of you and god bless,’ another added.

Eniko is expecting her very first child with Kevin, and she is clearly over the moon about expanding their family.

Kevin even poked fun at himself while sharing their intimate photo. ‘Such a amazing photo shot by @aspictures #Harts #DopePic #WeAreTheSameHeightWhenWeAreBareFoot #iPromiseImNotStandingOnAnything 😂😂😂😂,’ he wrote.

His didn’t hold back with their hard-hitting jokes. ‘Ummm what did they have Kevin standing on lol we all know she towers over him! Smh,’ one fan said.

#TBT #GQparty #Harts A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Nov 9, 2017 at 5:05pm PST

Despite his recent cheating scandal, Kevin is doing his best to move on and learn from his mistakes.

He will be bringing his highly anticipated The Irresponsible Tour to cities across the country beginning in December 2017.

He surprisingly mocked his sex extortion scandal in a newly released trailer for his upcoming tour by having other versions of himself slam his unfaithful behavior. Eniko is staying by her man’s side, and it seems that they are working through all of their issues.