Kevin Hart’s Ex-Wife Torrei Says She Just Wants To Be Left Alone And Move On From The Past

Todd Malm Posted On 08/21/2017
Kevin Hart And EnikoSource: JustJared.com

You could say Kevin Hart is a lucky man depending on how you look at it! The women in his life – Eniko as well as his ex-wife Torrei – are fighting over him a lot these days with the former coming out to slam Eniko for allegedly breaking the pair’s wedding.

In her Instagram post, as CI readers know, Torrei claimed Eniko lies about when she started seeing Kevin.

Torrei thinks Eniko was sleeping with Kevin long before their marriage officially ended.

Even if that is the case, it seems a bit petty to hold on to the past in this manner, even though it was Eniko who apparently started it.

Be that as it may, we guess Torrei has the right to complain.

After the ex-wife of the comedian bumped into the people at TMZ, she opened up on camera about how things are getting petty and need to be stopped.

Torrei told TMZ she had no idea where all of this hate is coming from.

The businesswoman just wants to move on with her life.

In the video, she said, “Here’s the thing. I mean, honestly, that’s been so long ago. Like, why are we still tripping on that? I’m happy. I’m out here, a successful businesswoman, launching my brands, doing what I need to do… I wish I had the time that she had to sit around and read comments all day long. I do, but I don’t.”

People have been claiming Torrei is a “bitter” ex and is fighting Eniko.

But the ex-wife of Kevin claims she just wants to be left alone.

She claimed she wants Kevin and Eniko to be happy! With all that being said, she did have some fighting words, and Torrei said, “I mean, numbers don’t lie. Date’s don’t lie.”

