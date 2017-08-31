Kevin Hart’s Ex-Wife Torrei Reveals Her Relationship Status With The Comic’s New Wife Eniko

It looks like there is more drama in the air following the blowout between Torrei and Eniko Hart. The former star of Atlanta Exes revealed that despite their relationship slowly getting better over the years, Eniko’s recent attack on Torrei has taken their mending friendship down a notch.

During an interview with In Touch, Eniko explained they have been moving forward lately and working on having a blended family that works for all of them.

Co-parenting is going great but this recent social media spat “takes us a step back.”

Torrei explained, at the moment, herself and Eniko are not speaking at all.

However, Kevin and Torrei are still talking.

The ex-wife of the comic legend claims nothing Kevin does is her business.

She is no longer his wife, so she would rather let bygones be bygones.

Torrei claimed, “I don’t concern myself with that.”

She only worries about whatever happens between them and their children together.

In case you’re wondering how the drama all started, it began when Eniko claimed her relationship with Kevin started eight years ago, and Torrei and Hart weren’t officially divorced until 2011.

The timespan of their romance drew a lot of criticism due to the conflicting dates.

If Torrei and Kevin divorced in 2011, and Eniko and Kevin started dating in 2011, that means, at some point, Kevin was possibly cheating.

With that being said, we don’t know the real details regarding their relationship with one another.

It could all be media conjecture. Fans of the pair will remember when Torrei said she would babysit Kevin and Eniko’s child if they ever needed one. That’s a huge contrast to the words they share today!