Kevin Hart’s Ex-Wife Torrei Blasts Actor And Eniko Parrish After Sex Scandal Erupted

Eniko Parrish is keeping quiet but Kevin Hart’s ex-wife, Torrei, just went on an epic rant on social media where she blasted all the haters who came after her.

Earlier today, Torrei, the mother of Kevin’s two children, did a lengthy interview with Inside Edition — she spoke about the sex tape and extortion scandal involving the comedian.

In case you were not aware of it, Hart is currently in a high-profile drama, and a woman is attempting to a get 10 million dollars from him, and in return, she will destroy the video she made of them having sex in a hotel room.

Hart issued an apology to his pregnant wife, Eniko, hoping the story would go away. It did not.

Instead, the clip surfaced on the Internet, and his name is being dragged through the mud.

Torrei did not hold back and called the father of her children a liar and a cheater.

She said: “When I met him, he was selling sneakers. He starts to get fame, and I am feeling, okay, well, a little left behind. We grew apart.”

She went on to say: “I have an ex-husband who has repeatedly used me in his stand-up routine. For years, I had to endure that.”

Torrei said Eniko needs to stop lying to the world by saying that she did not have an affair with Kevin.

Torrei shared: “She said we were living in separate homes and separated and that her relationship with Kevin was never a secret. I was like, what ‘never a secret?’ She said we were separated, not living together. That is a lie. We were very much not separated.”

Stay happy!!! It drives the miserable, blood sucking, energy draining, fake positive but they are really negative, people crazy. A post shared by Torrei Hart (@torreihart) on Aug 1, 2017 at 11:17am PDT

Millions watched the Inside Edition interview and rushed to social media to slam Torrei, and she is fighting back.

She wrote: “I have no hidden motives. What you see is what you get. I have every right to speak my peace, If I want to do an interview and promote my (haircare) brand, I have every right to do that.I was done dirty and treated like trash but still always kept it classy.”

She continued: “I had to constantly see my kids in pictures and at events with my ex-husband and his mistress, and I still took in on the chin like a champ. I had to watch him blow up and leave me for another woman when I held it down from the beginning, and I made so many sacrifices that no one knows about. But there is only so much a person can take. So if I want to do a quick interview to promote myself, so be it!”

This is one messy situation.