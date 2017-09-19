Kevin Hart’s Alleged Side Chick From Sex Tape Scandal Revealed As Montia Sabbag — Photos Surfaced

Kevin Hart and a woman by the name of Montia Sabbag apparently had a wild night on August 18 in Las Vegas while his pregnant wife, Eniko Parrish, was with friends enjoying a low-key birthday.

Yes, while Eniko was entering her 33rd year, Kevin was having the time of his life with Sabbag, and now there is a sex tape to show how much fun they had in bed.

The 27-year-old stripper, who also goes by the name Montiah Sabagg, is from California, and she told TMZ that she was not the one who filmed the sex tape.

The much-talked-about tape features Kevin and Montia cuddling and laughing before getting into a large bed.

In a recent video, Kevin said he was being extorted for several millions of dollars by the woman who made the tape.

The popular comedian stated: “I am at a place in my life where I feel like I have a target on my back and because of that, I should make smart decisions. And recently, I did not. You know, I am not perfect. I am not going to sit up here and say that I am or claim to be in any way shape or form … I made a bad error in judgment, and I put myself in a bad environment where only bad things can happen, and they did. And in doing that, I know that I am going to hurt the people closest to me, who’ve I talked to and apologized to, that would be my wife and my kids.”

Montia said she is not the woman attempting to get money from the comedian and via her lawyer, she said that she would take a lie detector test if she were paid $420,000.

Montia claimed she did not know Kevin before their wild night and they have not been in contact since then.

While Eniko has declined to comment on the story, Kevin’s ex-wife, Torrei Hart, is tearing him apart.

She said: “I was done dirty and treated like trash but still always kept it classy. I had to constantly see my kids in pictures and at events with my ex-husband and his mistress, and I still took in on the chin like a champ.”

Kevin will have to do more charity work to stop this story from getting bigger.