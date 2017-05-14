Kevin Hart And Wife Eniko Parrish Expecting Their First Child Together

Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko Parrish revealed on Instagram today Eniko would be giving birth to their child next year. The funny comedy man posted a series of photos announcing the news to his Instagram followers today.

In a picture posted by Hart, he captioned the photo, “celebrating mother’s day with my beautiful wife. We are laughing at the fact that this time next year we will be celebrating her 1st actual Mother’s Day.”

In October of 2016, Hart denied allegations that he and his wife were going to have their first child together.

He said, “she’s not pregnant. We’re not expecting. When we do, we’ll know, and you’ll probably hear from me several moths after. You’ll probably be able to tell because she’ll be showing, but when that does happen I won’t be public about it off the bat.”

It looks like he changed his mind!

Hart and Parrish got married in Santa Barbara, California in August of 2016.

His two children from another relationship, Hendrix Hart, and Heaven Hart were by their father’s side at the wedding.

Kevin and his previous wife, Torrei Hart, filed for divorce in February 2010, citing irreconcilable differences and Hart requested joint custody of their two children.

The divorce was finalized in November 2011.

Kevin and Eniko have been dating since 2011, and Hart’s son acted as the best man at their wedding in 2016.

Kevin’s career as a stand-up comedian and actor has taken off in the last ten years with the popularity of his Netflix specials and his appearances in movies like “Get Hard” with Will Ferrell, Death At A Funeral, Think Like A Man, The Forty-Year-Old Virgin, and Central Intelligence. He also hosted the first BET Awards in 2011.