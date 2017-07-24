Kevin Hart Takes Pregnant Wife On Vacation Following Cheating Scandal – Will They Work It Out?

After her comedian husband allegedly cheated on her with an entertainer, Eniko Parrish is putting on a brave face. Kevin Hart decided to make it up to his wife by taking her on vacation. In addition, it looks like this is the man’s last chance to fix things between them after his affair scandal.

After Kevin Hart’s rendezvous with a Miami-based entertainer had been exposed in the media, the comedian took his pregnant wife Eniko Parrish on a trip so they can take some time off from all the drama and figure things out.

Today, July 24, Eniko took to social media to post a photo of Hart happily touching her baby bump while in Cabo San Lucas.

The couple who will celebrate their one-year wedding anniversary in August looked very happy together.

But is everything really okay in paradise?

Cabo Nights 🇲🇽 A post shared by eníĸo • нarт 💋 (@enikonhart) on Jul 23, 2017 at 8:03pm PDT

As fans may already be aware, 38-year-old Kevin Hart was caught on camera, not too long ago, canoodling behind 32-year-old Parrish’s back with singer-model-actress Monique ‘Momo’ Gonzalez.

The two were caught in each other’s company in a car outside his Miami hotel at 5 A.M., arising a lot of suspicion about their relationship.

An eyewitness stated that it was obvious they were up to no good, adding that ‘She [Monique ‘Momo’ Gonzalez] kept looking over her shoulder, and Kevin was pop-eyed when another guest walked by.’

Do you think Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish will be able to fix their marriage? Will the vacation be enough for Eniko to get over her husband’s betrayal?