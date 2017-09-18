Kevin Hart Sex Tape With Multiple Women Released As New Claims Allegedly Document Comedian’s Wild Time In Miami: Prostitutes, Drugs, And More!

When it rains it pours — at least these past few days for Kevin Hart. Just as the A-list comedian shocked the world with his guilt-filled apology video, other women are now coming forward to tell their tales of his wild ways.

It was mere months ago when Hart was found in a compromising position in a car with a model. The soon-to-be father of three and his pregnant wife, Eniko Parrish, laughed off the claims by posting a salsa video and celebrating their anniversary.

Fast forward to present time and the star issued a public apology to Eniko and his children for putting himself into “an environment where only bad things can happen.. and they did.”

Although most assumed that he was only admitting to being unfaithful in his marriage, it turns out that he could have been admitting to many wrongdoings.

The 38-year-oldis now heavily included in an FBI investigation after someone tried to extort him for millions of dollars by threatening to release a sex tape.

A recording that was obtained and posted first by Fameolous shows the edge of the bed while a person, who appears to be Kevin when he gets up to walk around the room, is sleeping with what looks like more than one person!

We can’t show you the video for obvious reasons, but there’s lots of debate on whether the figure was Kevin or not and whether there were one or two women.

Fameolous is also revealing a history of people contacting the blog to expose the actor for his infidelities dating to back when he first asked Eniko to marry him.

The person claims that she knew a prostitute that went to Star Island, a Miami hot spot for celebrities, to sleep with Kevin and his crew as they indulged in drugs and alcohol.

Another source alleged that Hart was heavily involved with a rapper’s baby mother.

It’s not uncommon for accusers to come out of the woodwork once a famous person is outed for a major scandal.

What do you believe the star is guilty of? Do you think that he’s cheated multiple times?