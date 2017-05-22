FREE NEWSLETTER
Kevin Hart Says He Will Run Against The Rock For President

Bridget Hill Posted On 05/22/2017
Kevin HartSource: Naturallymoi.com

In an interview with E! News, Kevin jokingly said he planned on running against his friend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson for the leader of the free world, as they say. When probed if he would vote for the former pro-wrestler, the star revealed he probably wouldn’t vote for him because he didn’t pick him as his running mate.

He said, “you know what, because he didn’t make me the vice president, no I do not support him.”

He went on to say he was mad about it because he was clearly the best choice!

The comedian said the world wanted to see him in office and the Rock didn’t want him, so he’s not rooting for “DJ.”

Hart added that if Dwayne runs for the prestigious position, he will run against him just to spite him.

The comedian said his top choice for the vice-president role would be his 9-year-old son named Hendrix.

Hart’s comments came shortly after the 45-year-old Fate of The Furious Star said during SNL that he intended on running for President with Tom Hanks as his running mate.

The actor told Alec Baldwin that a lot of people have said he should run for president and now he has to reveal to the public that he intends to do just that.

The Rock took back his confirmation, saying that the whole affair was merely a joke for Saturday Night Live although this isn’t the first time the star has told people he would run.

The Moana star made remarks to GQ Magazine for a cover story in May of 2017. Despite his celebrity status, maybe it wouldn’t be the best thing for someone like this to win the presidency again; I’m sure Americans are getting sick of entertainment celebrities holding office.

