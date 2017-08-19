Kevin Hart Posts Sweet And Humorous Message To His Pregnant Wife Eniko On Her Birthday

Kevin Hart is filled with love for his wife Eniko Parrish and is not afraid to show it. The woman turned 33 years old yesterday and the star took to social media to post a very sweet and also funny message to his dearest.

‘Happy B Day to my fine a** wife…..Sheesh. How did I get so lucky ….I love ur big head a** to death. My Rib for life d**n it!!!!! #Harts,’ the man captioned a black and white photo of Eniko in a stunning white dress.

Happy B Day to my fine ass wife…..Sheesh. how did I get so lucky ….I love ur big head ass to death. My Rib for life damn it!!!!! #Harts A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Aug 18, 2017 at 1:13pm PDT

Parrish then replied to his birthday message, thanking Hart for the heartwarming words and promising her husband to love him ‘long time.’

In addition, Eniko also took to social media to talk about her birthday, posting a picture quote saying she is now happier and wiser.

In the photo’s caption, Parrish wished herself a happy ‘E Day’ and said that she is getting better as time goes on – just like fine wine.

Also this week, the pair celebrated their one year anniversary and dedicated sweet massages to each other on social media.

But as fans already know, Hart was involved in a cheating scandal last month.

The comedian has denied ever being unfaithful to his pregnant wife.

The couple announced they are expecting their first baby together back in May.

Do you believe Hart cheated on Parrish as the rumors claim? Is he going to make a good father?