Kevin Hart Jokes About His 1st Anniversary – “1 Year Down and the Rest of Our Life to Go”

Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish have been together for one year, and it’s official! The famous comic commemorated his first anniversary with a black and white photo of the couple smiling as they danced at their wedding.

In the post, he wrote, “Happy one year anniversary to this unbelievable wife of mine. Thank you for all that you do. Thank you for loving me and supporting me at the highest level. Thank you for loving and embracing my kids and the way you do. Thank you for turning my house into a home. Thank you for simply making me Happy….”

He went on to say, “You are and will forever be my ‘Rib.’ 1 year down and the rest of our life to go. Our family and our union are getting bigger and stronger, and I loved it!”

The pair first got married back in August of 2016 during a beautiful ceremony in California after a two-year engagement and many years dating.

When speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Kevin said, “I already feel married, the wedding is just for her.”

Not only are they celebrating their marriage, but they’re also expecting a child together – a little boy.

The celebrity couple shared in a joint statement, “We are overjoyed about our new addition to our family.”

As CI readers know, the 38-year-old comic was accused of cheating on her recently, and he took to Instagram to laugh off the rumors.

Sources claimed they saw him leaving a nightclub with another woman. While addressing the rumors, he wrote on his Instagram, “At the end of the day, you just gotta laugh at the BS.” That’s right Kevin, don’t let the haters get you and your wife down!