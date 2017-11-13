Kevin Hart Is Spotted On An Outing Without His Pregnant Wife Eniko Parrish Amid Cheating Rumors

Kevin Hart took some time to be with his daughter instead of his pregnant wife the past weekend. Eniko Parrish stayed at home while Kevin attended his daughter Heaven’s soccer game. Radar Online was the mag that snapped some pics of him.

His alleged infidelity was reported earlier this summer after his encounter at a Miami Beach hotel with another woman.

Having lunch with the family & then heading to Santa Barbara Ca to destroy 2 shows tonight. #Harts #IrresponsibleTour #ComedicRockStarShit #LiveLoveLaugh A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Nov 11, 2017 at 2:06pm PST

This weekend he seemed to be the most devoted family man while attending his daughter’s soccer match.

He has just a casual look, and he sported black sweatpants, a red T-shirt, white sneakers and a baseball cap that he chose to wear backward.

Eniko is expecting their first child together, and Kevin also raises Heaven and his son Hendrix from his first wife.

In a recent video trailer for his Irresponsible tour, he was seen making fun of himself while at the same time also speaking out about his infidelity.

Back in July, he was caught canoodling outside a Miami hotel with a mystery woman, and the two of them were sitting in the dark inside a car that was parked outside the resort.

There is also a video that shows them sitting in the car for over 20 minutes, and we can also see Kevin climbing into the back seat to be closer to the woman.

Such a amazing photo shot by @aspictures #Harts #DopePic #WeAreTheSameHeightWhenWeAreBareFoot #iPromiseImNotStandingOnAnything 😂😂😂😂 A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Nov 10, 2017 at 6:19pm PST

He addressed these rumors and said that he doesn’t even know who the woman is.

Kevin recently posed with his glowing wife Eniko Parrish for a glamorous photo shoot. Some fans couldn’t get over him going shirtless for this occasion.

Eniko and Kevin looked very much in love while they were posing for their super sweet maternity photo shoot.

Kevin even poked fun at himself while sharing their intimate photo. ‘Such a amazing photo shot by @aspictures #Harts #DopePic #WeAreTheSameHeightWhenWeAreBareFoot #iPromiseImNotStandingOnAnything 😂😂😂😂,’ he wrote.