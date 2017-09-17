Kevin Hart Is Focusing On Keeping Family Together After Cheating Scandal And Extortion Attempt, Says Insider

It looks like the comedian is focused on keeping his family together and committed to his lovely wife and two kids. Kevin Hart took to social media yesterday to post a video in which he seemed to apologize to his significant other Eniko Parrish for cheating on her.

Although he did not clearly admit to the affair rumors, he did say that he did a ‘bad error in judgment,’ which fans only assumed to be referring to his cheating scandal in July.

According to a source close to the married couple, Hart is doing Okay and trying his best to make amends.

‘The most important thing right now is his family. He needs to keep his family together.’

A rep for Hart also revealed in an official statement that someone blackmailed Hart, trying to extort money from him but the person failed because the comedian decided to come clean.

Sending so many apologies to my wife & kids. I gotta do better and I will. I'm not perfect and have never claimed to be …I love you all. A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Sep 16, 2017 at 4:07pm PDT

The video he posted on social media, as well as the caption that came with it, were filled with words of regret and promises that from now on he will do better by his wife and kids.

This past summer, Hart faced cheating accusations after video footage and photos of him with several mystery women outside of a hotel at Miami Beach surfaced.

Previously, Kevin Hart strongly denied the allegations, saying that ‘it’s absolutely not true’ and even proceeded to laugh off the rumors online by posting Instagram stories about it.

Now however, it sounds like he has admitted to betraying his wife.

Hopefully, he will be able to fix things and not lose Eniko.