Kevin Hart Gushes Over His Wife Eniko Parrish After Taking Their Son Home

Kevin Hart is a proud dad. He is gushing over his new son and his wife, and we’ll show you the sweet message he has for them.

Thanksgiving Day was great for Kevin due to having his newborn son Kenzo and wife Eniko back at home.

Kevin is in awe of how she delivered their child, and he is also over the moon about his new son.

‘Little Man is coming home….As you can see @enikonhart is up & running & back to normal. She’s a rockstar…The woman’s body is unbelievable. The strength that she displayed over these past 3 days was like nothing that I have ever seen. I’m lucky to have you in my life and even luckier to call you my wife…I love you woman,’ he wrote on his Instagram account on November 22.

In the accompanying photo, Eniko appears to have her incredible body back just a day after giving birth to the couple’s first child on November 21.

She wore a tight white t-shirt and black leggings while kissing her hubby as baby Kenzo is in a baby carriage in front of a black SUV in a parking structure.

Her figure has completely snapped back from giving birth in less than 48 hours.

Kevin and Eniko had to pass a major test in their marriage back in September when he unveiled the fact that he was the subject of an extortion attempt over an alleged sex tape.

2 Sold Out Shows tonight….thank you Pasadena Ca. Y’all were unbelievable tonight. The energy and laughter in that building was every bit of amazing!!!! Love you guys #irresponsibletour #comedicrockstarshit A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Nov 20, 2017 at 12:57am PST

He made a public apology to his wife in an Instagram video, and all was forgiven, and a month later the couple celebrated their impending birth in a lavish baby shower in Malibu.

Kevin and Eniko even announced at the time that the boy would be named Kenzo, but now we know his full name, Kenzo Kash Hart. Congrats to the new parents!