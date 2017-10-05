Kevin Hart Gushes Over His Pregnant Wife Eniko With 145 Red & Pink Roses Following The Cheating Scandal

It looks like all is forgiven. Eniko Hart is now showing off how her husband Kevin Hart showered her with flowers after his alleged cheating scandal. Check out her message about his romantic gesture.

Kevin continues to show his pregnant wife how much he worships her after the whole cheating scandal.

• SHOWERING 🌧 k e n z o.👶🏽 made from love ♥ #HARTS💙 P.S. Roxy & Riggs could never see this. 😂🙈 A post shared by eníĸo • нarт 💋 (@enikonhart) on Oct 2, 2017 at 10:06am PDT

She seems that she has forgiven his mistakes and she showed off a stunning floral display that her husband sent her. It is really amazing!

Three large boxes of roses spelled out ‘I love you,’ with red rose buds that included with a heart and a ‘u.’

The letters were surrounded by gorgeous pink roses, and the arrangement looked better than any Valentine’s display we’ve ever seen!

Eniko was so touched that she shared a photo of the flowers on her Instagram stories and wrote ‘Beautiful, thank you,’ on the photo along with a hand-drawn heart.

We are happy for the couple because this is another sign that they are repairing their relationship after Kevin was allegedly caught on tape cheating her with another woman.

The baby was also on his mind because he sent along another floral display in honor of their soon to be born son, Kenzo.

Blue roses spelled out the letter ‘K’ surrounded by white rosebuds. ‘And one for baby Kenzo,’ Eniko wrote and included another heart drawn it.

They made their big announcement regarding their bundle of joy on October 1 at a safari-themed baby shower.

They offered prizes and gifts to their guests with the name Kenzo on them, and they also showed off lots of pics from the even on their social media accounts.

Kevin has been very busy lately because he is filming his new comedy Night School and he also has a fall stand-up comedy tour. We wish the couple all the best!