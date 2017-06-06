Kevin Hart Gives His Take On Kathy Griffin And Bill Maher Controversies

Comedy is unique in the sense that it has always been a risky business. Comics constantly have to toe the line regarding what is offensive and what is funny, and because of that fact, It’s a neverending battle.

But Kevin Hart says nowadays; the risks are even greater due to the advent of social media.

During his appearance on the View, that will air tomorrow; Hart offered his opinion on the most recent controversies sparked by both Bill Maher and Kathy Griffin.

As CI readers know, Bill Maher used the N-word as a joke on his television show, and many people weren’t laughing.

Kathy Griffin, on the other hand, was possibly even more offensive when she posed for a photograph holding the head looking like it belonged to the President of the United States.

According to Hart, comics have to be careful nowadays because one comment can be spread across the globe in a matter of seconds.

He added, “times are different now, and as a comedian, you have to understand and respect that. If you put yourself in a position to be viewed in a negative way from the public, with social media being the way that it is; if it’s negative, it’s going to spread. I think you have to use better judgment.”

Regarding Maher’s choice of words and Griffin’s photo, Hart said, “you’re just looking at comedians being comedians.”

It’s their job to take risks, and sometimes they gamble too much, and they suffer for it.

When speaking about Kathy in particular, he said the comedienne needs to step away from the situation after her official apology and has to accept whatever happens.

And Bill, on the other hand, Kevin acknowledges his choice of words was stupid, but he respects his audacity as a comedian. What do our readers at Celebrity Insider think of the ordeal? Which comics went too far and why?