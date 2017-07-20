Kevin Hart Defends Himself Amid Alleged Cheating Scandal With Woman Named Monique (See Stunning Photos) – Wife Eniko Parrish Is Chill About Drama

Kevin Hart is starting to do some talking in the aftermath of his cheating scandal. However, he is still not saying the right things.

The famous comedian still cannot explain why a young woman was in his car at 5 AM in Miami after a night out partying.

The father of two (almost three) claims that he is innocent and nothing happened.

He told Entertainment Tonight: “It’s absolutely not true. It is Miami, the clubs close at 6 a.m., so I was actually going home early.”

That is very kind of him to share this piece of information with the rest of the world, but it has nothing to do with the lady in his luxury vehicle.

A simple statement could have killed the cheating story for good, but this is not it.

Yesterday, he took to Instagram and wrote: “At the end of the day, you just gotta laugh at the BS. Live laugh love. SMDH.”

It seems terribly hard for the talented actor to only say that he did not sleep with that woman or something in that line.

The photos and video showing Hart getting cozy with a woman later identified as a singer from Miami named Monique were taken on July 3, a few days before he turned 38.

#TSRExclusive: Some photos of #KevinHart and a mystery woman in a car surfaced this morning. After some digging, we've discovered her name is Monique, a singer from Miami, FL. 👀👀☕️ A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jul 19, 2017 at 5:36pm PDT

Hart’s wife, Eniko Parrish, did not seem to be bothered by the whole thing. The pregnant woman, who is carrying the couple’s first child, took to Instagram and talked about something entirely different and made no mention of the situation.

She shared: “I’m still in the gym 3-5 days a week, and I feel GREAT! The BBBs got a little bigger. Boobs, Butt & Belly of course but I’ll take it! Thanks, little guy!”

Maybe the funnyman is not saying much so he can tackle the topic on stage at one of his shows.

He did address the shortcomings from his first marriage with Torrei Hart.

The Get Hard star had stated after his 2011 divorce: “I f–ked up. Do I think cheating was the problem [in my marriage]? No. Cheating was not the problem; Lying about cheating was the problem.”

Time will tell if he is also lying in this case.