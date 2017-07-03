Kevin Hart Celebrates His 38th Birthday With Host Of DJ’s

Kevin Hart turned up for his 38th birthday party. The comedian, whose actual birthday is July 6th, celebrated a little early this week at the River Yacht Club in Miami. DJ Irie performed there for his 13th annual IRIE Weekend bash.

My guys!!! A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Jul 2, 2017 at 2:12pm PDT

Hart arrived with his entourage of 12 men and women in luxurious style on the VanDutch boat.

The comic and his crew enjoyed a day together in a cabana with a massive brunch spread.

The star took time away from his busy schedule to party it up with his friends, and it’s about time because he’s been a busy man lately!

The comedian has been preoccupied working on the new Jumanji reboot and the publication of his first memoir.

He joked at the celebration that with the amount of work that he’s done, it feels like he’s closer to fifty rather than 40.

Kevin has a reputation for having phenomenal ambition, so we have no doubt the 38-year-old comic is busy pulling the reins.

Hart isn’t just preoccupied with himself though.

All the proceeds from the IRIE Weekend head to The Irie Foundation, which works all year to improve the lives of the at-risk children in South Florida.

However, Eniko Parrish Hart – Kevin’s wife – was not present at the celebration.

The model is currently expecting her first child with Hart who has two young kids from a previous marriage, Hendrix, and Heaven.

The couple first broke the news of the impending baby in May, with the celebrity duo revealing to People Magazine that they were expecting a little boy.

They said in their joint statement, “we are overjoyed about our new addition to our family.” The couple has been enjoying their time together as of late, including during a vacation together in Palm Beach, Florida. The pair was seen swimming in the ocean and relaxing on the beach.