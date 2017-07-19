Kevin Hart Calls Cheating Rumors ‘BS’ Despite Viral Photos And Video – Before Eniko Parrish He Was Unfaithful To First Wife Torrei

Comedian Kevin Hart is responding to a bombshell report that surfaced online Wednesday suggesting that he was caught cheating on his wife, 32-year-old aspirant model Eniko Parrish.

Radar Online claims that on July 3 around 5 AM, Hart was photographed near a hotel in Miami with a mystery woman and they reportedly kissed in the back of his car.

A witness filmed the whole thing and said that they were also seen having fun at a club.

An insider told the publication: “It is obvious they were up to no good. She kept looking over her shoulder, and Kevin was pop-eyed when another guest walked by.”

The story went viral and social media had a lot of fun at the expense of the comedian, and he took a couple of hours before responding to the drama.

His reaction did not come in the form of an apology or a vigorous denial. Instead, he chose to post a meme on Instagram with the following caption: “#LiveLoveLaugh …..SMDH.”

The image of the movie star laughing hysterically also reads: “At the end of the day, you just gotta laugh at the BS.”

A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Jul 19, 2017 at 5:28pm PDT

The Central Intelligence actor married Parrish in August, and she is pregnant with the couple’s first child.

Hart has two kids from his previous union to reality television star Torrei Hart. The divorce was finalized in 2011, and they were together for eight years.

Torrei had accused Parrish of being a home-wrecker. She said in an interview with ET: “It does hurt that my kids have to be around a woman who broke up a marriage. was with [Kevin] when he was selling sneakers for five dollars an hour. I was at every show. I was at his first show where he ever did standup … I was his muse. I was there from the beginning.”

Kevin Hart was caught allegedly cheating on his pregnant wife, Eniko Hart with mysterious woman in Lexus, then proceeded to hotel. pic.twitter.com/HyCBJ55gUy — Rarolae.com (@TheRaroLaeBlog) July 19, 2017

Hart did defend his second wife in this situation with a few tweets, but he was also candid about his cheating ways in a comedy special.

He explained: “Yes, yes people, I cheated. Am I ashamed of it? No, no I am not. Do I wish that I could take it back? No, no I do not. Let me tell you why: You cannot evolve as a man if you never make a mistake.”

Hart’s fans are backing him saying that there is not much proof in this scandal.