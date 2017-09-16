Kevin Hart Apologizes To Pregnant Wife Eniko Parrish And His Kids For Alleged Cheating In Emotional Instagram Video

Comedian Kevin Hart is very sorry for an awful thing that he did. The only problem in this messy situation, the public apology to his wife and kids is not saying what he did wrong.

In July, Mr. Hart was caught on video getting cozy in his vehicle with an aspirant entertainer from Miami. At the time, he denied doing anything wrong.

Nonetheless, he started being more attentive to the needs of his pregnant wife, Eniko Parrish, on social media anyway.

The Central Intelligence actor also tried to bury the story by focusing on others and helping those who were affected by Hurricane Harvey in Texas. He successfully challenged The Rock and Beyonce to step up and make their donations public to encourage the rest of the country to do more.

It was a brilliant PR strategy because the world forgot everything about the cheating allegations. The masquerade lasted until Saturday afternoon.

Hart took to Instagram and confessed to showing poor judgment by putting himself in a situation where he could be the target of an extortion plot.

Sending so many apologies to my wife & kids. I gotta do better and I will. I'm not perfect and have never claimed to be …I love you all. A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Sep 16, 2017 at 4:07pm PDT

In the viral video, the father of two said: “I am at a place in my life where I feel I have a target on my back and because of that I should make smart decisions, and recently I did not. I am not perfect, and I am not gonna sit up here and say that I am, or claim to be in any way shape or form. And I made a bad error in judgment, and I put myself in an environment where only bad things can happen, and they did. And in doing that, I know I am gonna hurt the people closest to me, who I have talked to and apologized to, being my wife and my kids.”

He also added: “It is a sh*tty moment when you know you are wrong and there’s no excuses for your wrong behavior. At the end of the day, I just simply got to do better. But I am also not gonna allow a person to have financial gain off my mistakes. In this particular situation, that is what was attempted. I said I would rather fess up to my mistakes.”

According to reports, there is a video out there of Mr. Hart making out with a woman who is not his wife although his face is not visible.