Home » Entertainment

Kevin Hart And Eniko Parrish Get Ready For Wedding Anniversary As Actor Hopes To Put Cheating Rumors Behind

Mel Walker Posted On 07/31/2017
Kevin Hart Eniko Parrish Wedding AnniversaryInstagram

Kevin Hart has big plans for August 13; the date marks his first wedding anniversary to pregnant wife, Eniko Parrish.

Hart will go big or go home or even go in the doghouse after his much-publicized cheating scandal.

The comedian was recently pictured getting very cozy with a stunning brunette, later revealed to be a rising Latin singer named Monique “MoMo” Gonzalez.

Hart never fully explained what he was doing in front of a night club in Florida with Miss Gonzalez.

Instead, he tried to change the conversation with a funny dance video and a strange Instagram note.

A friend of the talented actor said he will make sure the mother of his unborn child has the anniversary that she will forever remember.

Money is no object, and he will buy his wife expensive jewelry, shower her with lavish clothes, perfume, and a fancy trip.

Hart will also beg Parrish to renew their wedding vows.

A source close to Hart said: “Kevin was already going to be celebrating this upcoming anniversary, but now after the accusations, he is going all out and making it all about Eniko.”

The person added: “He loves her and can’t wait for their child [to be born]. He wants to prove how much he loves his wife and is contemplating on renewing their vows. He has told her that it is her day, and she can do whatever she wants, and he will accommodate all her needs.”

Another familiar source has revealed that the cheating scandal hurt Parrish and she is trying to forgive Hart, but the process is complicated.

The chatty insider explained: “Eniko is putting a brave face on it, but she was rocked by the cheating rumors.Kevin has sworn blind that nothing improper happened, and Eniko believes him, but it still stings. She is full of pregnancy hormones, and not feeling at her physical best right now, and Kevin was pictured in a car with a gorgeous woman after a night out partying — it was not the best situation for him to be in. And it is tough for Eniko just to brush it off, especially after he admitted to cheating on his first wife.”

The famous comic has decided to run the New York City Marathon to put all of this behind.

