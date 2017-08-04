Kevin Hart and Bryan Cranston’s New Film Gets A Name Change: Now Titled ‘The Upside’

Kevin Hart and “Breaking Bad” star Bryan Cranston are co-starring in a buddy-comedy film called “The Upside.” The project, which is an English language remake of the French original “The Intouchables,” began filming in January of this year and is expected to premiere sometime in 2018.

Previously titled “Untouchable,” it will follow the story of an unlikely friendship between a wealthy quadriplegic named Phillip (Bryan Cranston) and his caretaker named Dell (Kevin Hart) who is freshly released from prison.

Cranston and Hart have some huge shoes to fill because the original adaptation that was released in 2011 was internationally praised, winning not only an NAACP award but also being nominated for a Golden Globe, among other awards.

“The Intouchables” has grossed over $426 million worldwide.

Distribution rights for “The Intouchables” were sold to The Weinstein Company almost immediately following its France release.

Originally, Chris Rock, Idris Elba, and Jamie Foxx were eyed for the part of Dell and Colin Firth as Philip. Cast rumors swirled until 5 years later when in 2016 Kevin Hart and Bryan Cranston were cast as the leads along with Neil Burger, who directed “Limitless” and “Divergent”, as director.

Kevin and Bryan will be joined by Genevieve Angelson, Nicole Kidman, and Aja Naomi King. This is a role that will define Kevin Hart as an actor and not just a comedian.

Up until this movie, it seems like Hart has been confined to roles that are more or less the same.

From “Ride Along” to “Central Intelligence,” Kevin Hart appears to constantly play the funny guy, which isn’t necessarily a bad thing, but it’s always just the funny guy.

Although he’s one of the biggest names in Hollywood, if Kevin Hart wants to be taken seriously as an actor he needs to begin taking roles that showcase his versatility that stays

true to what his main focus is: making people laugh.

“The Upside” may be the first movie to do so. By reading the premise of the new film, it would be safe to say that it will tug at a few heartstrings.

With co-stars like Bryan Cranston and Nicole Kidman, this is unlike anything the “Real Husbands of Hollywood” actor has ever done. Are you excited about “The Upside?”