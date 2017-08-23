Kevin Hart Addresses Eniko Parrish And Torrei Feud In Funny Video

Kevin Hart has something to get off his shirtless chest, so listen up.

On Tuesday, the comedian shared a few videos on social media where he addressed the elephant in the room without ever mentioning her name.

Hart wanted to share his truth in the ongoing Internet beef between his newly pregnant wife, Eniko Parrish, and his former spouse and the mother of his two beautiful children, Torrei.

The two Hart ladies started bickering after Eniko shared a post on her first wedding anniversary revealing that she has been with Kevin for eight years.

Internet investigators were quick to point to the fact that Kevin and Torrei have been divorced for only six years and she is, therefore, a home-wrecker.

The model defended herself by calling Torrei a liar.

She claimed: “It is no problem at all. I am basically immune to it now. Those rumors were spread from her years ago because she wanted to play the victim and not own up to her wrong doings as well. Singled me out as the mistress because we stuck…knowing damn well there was other women during their marriage. But I never wrecked any home. That was never the case, and people ran with it. Only WE know how it really went down.”

Kevin tackled the ugly family feud with humor.

The comedian said: “Going, to be honest with you people, I am at a point where I cannot even be shocked anymore. All I do is laugh man. Even after writing a book, a very good book, about my life in great detail … [it’s] still not enough?”

He added: “Even after talking about my life in my stand up specials, a lot of stand up specials, you actually see me grow as a man through my stand up specials, still not enough?”

Kevin went on to say the feud will provide him with interesting material for his shows.

He concluded by: “This will act as nothing but material for your boy.”

A few hours ago, Torrei spoke to TMZ, and she said Eniko was the one changing her past to look better.

She shared: “Numbers do not lie. Dates do not lie at the end of the day. She forced my hand to address this publicly. The most important thing to me is my children, so if my kids see something that she is writing that makes me look like a liar, no.”

Hopefully, things will calm down for the kids.