Kevin Federline Opens Up About His Co-Parenting Relationship With Britney Spears

In a new interview, Kevin Federline, the ex-husband of Britney Spears, opened up about their co-parenting relationship as well as their children’s musical and athletic talents. Not only did the father of six share family details, but he also went on to discuss what’s going on in his world these days.

Federline, who was a backup dancer as well as a rapper, has two young daughters with his wife Victoria Prince, two children with Britney, as well as a son and a daughter with his ex-fiancée Shar Jackson.

So, let’s just say his days are fairly busy.

He said, “having six, it feels like you’re trying to control a basketball team. But, it’s worth it. All my kids are great; they get along. By the time you have six, you’re so well-seasoned. I could probably change a diaper with one hand and feed a kid at the same time.”

Kevin was married to Britney Spears for two years until they broke up in 2006 and went through a bitter custody battle over their sons.

Although they had their difficulty in the past, he said nowadays; it’s smooth sailing.

However, sharing custody with a pop star who is currently on tour means he can’t spend Father’s Day with all of his kids.

He revealed, “I’m not used to not having all my kids, and this is gonna be one of those years. When you’re co-parenting, you have to be willing to give up some of the things you’d like to do. My boys will be gone; their mom’s off in Asia on tour. They are gone for the rest of the month.”

Even though Kevin’s album in 2006, Playing With Fire, didn’t generate much attention, his children share the same passion for artistic creativity and music.

He said, “Preston knows how to DJ. He wants to learn more. I got him Ableton on his laptop so he kind of messes with that. He hasn’t completely dived into it, so I don’t want to force him.” Apparently, his son is very interested in the EDM Trap Music Scene. Will we see him as a producer some day?