Kevin Durant Might Be The Only One Who Thought Peyton Manning’s ESPYs Joke Wasn’t Funny

Peyton Manning is a really funny guy as he proved while hosting the 2017 ESPYs. It looks like Kevin Durant might not think so, though, because he definitely wasn’t laughing when the Super Bowl champ roasted him during the opening monolog of the sports awards show.

It’s no secret that Kevin Durant left the Oklahoma City Thunder last season in order to chase rings with the Golden State Warriors. Durant has taken a lot of criticism over the last year for his decision to make the move.

It turns out that, at least for Durant, his move to the Warriors was a good choice. After all, they did beat the Cleveland Cavaliers. Now they reign supreme as the 2017 NBA Finals winners. Kevin Durant got his ring.

Peyton Manning got Kevin Durant ready to fight. pic.twitter.com/RGlxNS2H3s — Cycle (@bycycle) July 13, 2017

It seems that Peyton Manning is just one sports fan who has wondered how far Durant was willing to go in order to win that championship ring. He even made a joke about it at the ESPYs and everyone laughed but Durant.

It all started when Peyton praised the 2016 U.S. Women’s Olympic team for their performance at the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro last summer. “Our gymnastics team was so dominant that Kevin Durant told me he wants to play for them next year,” Manning said.

Damn! Peyton Manning been in Savage Mode since his retirement 🤔🤣🤣 Its all good @KDTrey5 pic.twitter.com/wpW15qvLSe — DMV 🔌 (@DmvMusicPlug) July 13, 2017

“And I’ve got to tell you: I don’t think you’d start for that team, Kevin,” Manning continued. Then, Peyton Manning turned his attention to Kevin’s old teammate and asked, “Russell Westbrook, what do you think?”

The whole crowd laughed. Even Kevin Durant’s mom Wanda was laughing at Manning’s joke. The only person who wasn’t laughing was Durant himself.

😑 — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) July 13, 2017

As a matter of fact, Kevin Durant looked angry about the joke. He sat in his seat at the ESPYs with a scowl on his face as everyone around him cracked up laughing.

In the aftermath of the Kevin Durant joke, Twitter has been having a field day making memes that feature the NBA star’s mean mug. Durant has only tweeted once since the awards show aired. It can only be assumed that he was still upset over the awards show diss when he tweeted out a sad face. Nothing more and nothing less.