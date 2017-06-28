Kevin Bacon To Star In New ‘Tremors’ TV Reboot On Syfy

Everything old is new again, and this time Kevin Bacon is stepping into a role from his past. Over a quarter of a century after the original film was released, Bacon is preparing to star in a brand-new Tremors television series.

The new show would be set 25 years after the original, with the worm-like Graboids returning to plague the small town of Perfection, Nevada.

The only one who can stop them is Valentine McKee, the character played by Bacon in the 1990 film, who was, of course, able to defeat them by the end credits.

These days, though, McKee is wracked by alcoholism, his advanced age, and an unwarranted hero complex, all of which will make the battle to defeat the Graboids all the more difficult.

In addition to starring on the show, Bacon will also be an executive producer, with The Secret Circle creator Andrew Miller serving as showrunner.

Interestingly, this is not the first time a Tremors television series has been aired, nor it is the first go around with Syfy.

In 2003, back when the network was still known as the Sci-Fi Channel, a 13-episode show called Tremors: The Series was broadcast, with Family Ties star Michael Gross reprising his role as Burt Gummer.

In fact, Gross has appeared in four direct-to-video Tremors sequels as the gun enthusiast, with a fifth film expected to be released sometime later this year.

From the sound of things, Bacon’s new series version of Tremors will ignore those sequels to instead put the focus back on his own character.

Bacon made numerous television appearances early in his career, but his first series as a lead character was on FOX’s The Following from 2013 to 2015. He currently stars in the Amazon Original Series I Love Dick, where he is expected to continue even while filming the new Tremors show.