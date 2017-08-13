Kevin And Eniko Hart Celebrate One Year Wedding Anniversary Despite Cheating Rumors

Kevin Hart wed his “rib” one year ago on August 13, 2016. Today, the married couple are celebrating their milestone in Hawaii — but not without letting the world know how much they’re in love with each other.

The comedian uploaded a black and white photo of their first dance with a caption that read: “Happy 1 year anniversary to this unbelievable wife of mine. Thank u for all that you do. Thank you for loving me & supporting me at the highest level…Thank you for loving & embracing my kids & the way you do…Thank you for turning my house into home…Thank you for simply making me Happy.”

He went on to say that their family and union is getting bigger and stronger each day. The actor was referring to the baby that they announced they were expecting on Mother’s Day in May.

Eniko has had a lot of practice being a mom for the past few years. She already treats Kevin’s two kids as if they were her own.

Eniko also posted a tribute to her husband. The photo of Kevin and Eniko walking back down the aisle as one was accompanied by words that said: “I’m Grateful to God everyday for putting us together. When it’s real, no love/bond can ever be faked nor broken. My partner in life, My other half that makes me whole, My SOULMATE.♥ Thank you for always keeping a smile on my face.. I love you more everyday. 8 years together..1 year married..Forever to go! #HartilyYours. Happy 1 year anniversary babe! We made it! ”

Kevin’s wife uploaded playful videos of the two in Hawaii on her Instastory.

This celebration comes about a month after Kevin was accused of cheating on his pregnant wife by the media when photos of him and a model in a compromising position surfaced on the internet.

The 38-year-old has denied the claims and decided to laugh it off instead of getting upset. Eniko is sure that her husband would never be unfaithful and is blaming the press for blowing it out of proportion.