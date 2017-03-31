Keshia Knight Pulliam Claims Ed Hartwell’s Side Chick Researched How To Cause Her To Miscarry!

Keshia Knight Pulliam and Ed Hartwell’s custody battle reached new extremes this week after Pulliam alleged that Hartwell’s side chick researched ways in which she could make her miscarriage!

According to Pulliam’s court filing, the woman Hartwell was dating while they were still married was pretty upset when she found out about his wife’s pregnancy and “wanted to get something that would cause someone to have a miscarriage.”

The alleged information in the official documents was obtained from a source close to Hartwell and his girlfriend.

As fans may remember, Hartwell and Knight Pulliam walked down the aisle in 2016, on New Year’s Day but their marriage didn’t last. On July 25 that same year, Hartwell filed for divorce six months before the birth of their baby daughter, Ella Grace.

The complicated situation called for a paternity test and it was proven that the infant was indeed Hartwell’s.

During their custody battle, Pulliam claimed that Hartwell was unfit to be a parent to their baby girl because the former Celebrity Apprentice contestant used a very powerful painkiller – OxyContin.

In addition, she also cited his testimony in a lawsuit against NFL in which he stated to suffer from both physical and psychological problems that are so severe he needs medication.

On the other hand, Hartwell tried to convince the court he is, in fact, a good and capable father by listing his former wife from 2005 to 2011, Lisa Wu.

“I am never worried about [our] child when he is with his dad,” Wu stated in the court documents, referring to their 10-year-old son Ed Jr. “I am positive that [Hartwell] will put his daughter’s best interest first,” added the former wife.

Do you believe the allegations that Hartwell’s girlfriend tried to make Pulliam miscarry?