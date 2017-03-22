Kesha Unrecognizable Without Makeup After Pilates Session

Kesha was spotted by the paparazzi in a not so flattering state, as she stepped out without any makeup after an intense Pilates session. The star looked unrecognizable!

After working out, the 30-year-old singer decided to stop by a furniture shop nearby.

As fans may already know, the last few years have been pretty horrible for Kesha who was involved in an infamous lawsuit against Dr. Luke in which she claimed she was sexually assaulted by the man.

However, the producer strongly denied the accusations and Kesha filed to dismiss her lawsuit against him last year, despite the fact that she was planning to appeal the initial court decision.

According to reports, Kesha is planning to have a comeback, and this is also why the star has been working hard to get in shape.

“Just got back a mix of me and someone singing a duet crying happy tears never in my life imagined this dream could ever actually come true,” Kesha posted on Instagram back in December of last year.

“Please pray one day y’all can hear this music. it’s the most vulnerable and honest I have ever been to myself and it’s literally documenting me growing up.”

The pictures taken by the paparazzi showed the singer after a hard work out, sweat evident as she decided to browse through some furniture before returning home.

“I cannot wait and will forever fight for u to hear it. merry everything and happy every day and thank you for not abandoning me while I fight the good fight,” posted the singer, showing gratitude towards her fans who stood by her through the drama.

“I just want to make art. and let you hear it. that’s all I want for Christmas. and my New Years resolution is to finish my record and give it to you.”

After the lawsuit battle, Kesha started to be a lot more open to the public about her problems and she even talked about the time she “almost died”.

“If you feel a certain way about yourself, your body – it can kill you. I almost died. I came closer than I ever knew,” she stated for Refinery 29’s Reclaiming the Internet SXSW.

She added that when she finally went to rehab, the doctors were surprised she hadn’t had a stroke because she was so underfed. Although she said she was not ashamed anymore, it made her feel emotional because it was such a deep-rooted problem.

“It can really affect your self-worth,” she explained. Do you think Kesha will comeback anytime soon?