Kesha Says Her New Record Saved Her Life After Legal Battle With Dr. Luke

Kesha is back in the public's eye after a long battle with Dr. Luke. The artist is set to make her impact known in the music industry after a long hiatus.

Kesha was in tears during an emotional appearance on Good Morning America in New York City today after she opened up about the release of her newest record, Rainbow.

The 30-year-old singer was choked up as she talked about her life after the highly-publicized battle with Lukasz Gottwald, the former CEO of Kemosabe Records, Lukasz Gottwald.

In case you missed it, Kesha had accused him of sexually assaulting her and blocking her from releasing any music.

With the impending publication of the new record, the musician joked, “I’m trying to look as much like a rainbow as I can.”

When speaking with the co-host, the hitmaker said, “I feel so much right now I can’t even. I was backstage dancing and punching stuff and crying. So many emotions all the time right now.”

Kesha was also scheduled to perform a new song called Prayer, telling the audience, “If I can make it through this song, I’m going to be singing it.”

When discussing some of the meaning behind the new tracks, she explained, “It’s so deep and personal talking about depression, suicide, tell us the meaning behind Praying.”

She went on, “It’s so personal. I’ve written every song on this album, and they’re all so personal,” while wiping back the tears from her face. As was mentioned earlier in the article, Lukasz Gottwald was accused of assaulting and abusing Kesha. However, he hasn’t made a public statement since the initial allegations.