FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
taylor swift kesha Willie Nelson jay-z janet jackson usher bruno mars tiny justin bieber aaron carter r. kelly britney spears mariah carey katy perry solange knowles blac chyna Dr. Luke avril lavigne liam payne glen campbell miley cyrus lisa bloom jamie foxx
Home » Music

Kesha Repays The Favor By Showing Support For Taylor Swift With Heartfelt Post Amid Her Legal Battle

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 08/14/2017
0
300 Views
0


taylor swift taylor swiftSource: etonline.com

This morning, Kesha took to social media to post a message of support for her fellow singer Taylor Swift in regards to her nasty lawsuit with DJ David Mueller. As fans certainly remember, the man accused her of lying that he groped her, causing him to lose his job and other similar gigs.

On Friday, the judge threw out the man’s case while Swift’s own countersuit alleges she was touched inappropriately by the DJ back in 2014 at a meet and greet.

‘[Taylor Swift], I support you always, and especially right now and admire your strength and fearlessness. Truth is always the answer,’ Kesha tweeted.

It looks like Kesha’s sweet message is in response to Swift’s own kindness towards her back in February of 2016.

Taylor helped Kesha by lending her $250,000 when the 30-year-old was involved in a lawsuit against Dr. Luke and was struggling financially because of it.

Kesha claimed she was sexually, emotionally and physically abused by the man who denied the accusations.

She ended up putting her career on hold for the past three years while she fought him in court and had only recently released a new album called Rainbow.

Fortunately for her, the album was a huge success, as it hit number 1 on iTunes in a few hours of its release.

Other stars who have come forward in support for Taylor Swift amid her legal battle include Nelly Furtado and Lena Dunham.

Advertisement

Naturally, her fans were also huge moral supporters, and we are sure the artist is very grateful.

Post Views: 300

Read more about kesha taylor swift

Advertisement

You may also like
Judge Throws Out Alleged Groper’s Case Against Taylor Swift
08/12/2017
Taylor Swift’s Bodyguard Testifies In Sexual Harassment Case, Plaintiff Rests Case
08/11/2017
Selena Gomez Asks Famous Friends Like Taylor Swift How To Keep Romance Private
08/11/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *