Kesha Repays The Favor By Showing Support For Taylor Swift With Heartfelt Post Amid Her Legal Battle

This morning, Kesha took to social media to post a message of support for her fellow singer Taylor Swift in regards to her nasty lawsuit with DJ David Mueller. As fans certainly remember, the man accused her of lying that he groped her, causing him to lose his job and other similar gigs.

On Friday, the judge threw out the man’s case while Swift’s own countersuit alleges she was touched inappropriately by the DJ back in 2014 at a meet and greet.

‘[Taylor Swift], I support you always, and especially right now and admire your strength and fearlessness. Truth is always the answer,’ Kesha tweeted.

It looks like Kesha’s sweet message is in response to Swift’s own kindness towards her back in February of 2016.

Taylor helped Kesha by lending her $250,000 when the 30-year-old was involved in a lawsuit against Dr. Luke and was struggling financially because of it.

Kesha claimed she was sexually, emotionally and physically abused by the man who denied the accusations.

She ended up putting her career on hold for the past three years while she fought him in court and had only recently released a new album called Rainbow.

Fortunately for her, the album was a huge success, as it hit number 1 on iTunes in a few hours of its release.

Other stars who have come forward in support for Taylor Swift amid her legal battle include Nelly Furtado and Lena Dunham.

Naturally, her fans were also huge moral supporters, and we are sure the artist is very grateful.